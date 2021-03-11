Nick Jonas loves serenading his daughter Malti with 'old classics'

American pop-star Nick Jonas loves serenading his four-month-old daughter Malti with “old classics” after she was released from the NICU after more than 100 days since her birth in January. The 29-year-old pop star said: “I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful.” He revealed her mother and his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, 39, prefers to show their little songs ‘that’s on the iPod or whatever’.

He said: “My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing.” Nick is ‘excited’ to croon his own tunes in Las Vegas with his band, The Jonas Brothers—which consists of his older brothers Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32—after they were delayed.

Of the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas, their planned residency, he said: “We’re so excited. These show were supposed to happen so long ago and they’ve been pushed for a number of reasons.” — IANS