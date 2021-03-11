Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple had recently shared adorable photos and announced that they were expecting their first child together. And now, Dheeraj and Vinny threw a baby shower for friends and family.

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj posted pictures from the baby shower in which the couple is seen sporting white outfits.

Amongst others, TV actress Shraddha Arya also attended the baby shower. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the occasion and penned a sweet note. Shraddha wrote, “Mommy Daddy To be… with me who’s as happy and thrilled as can be. It’s DD’s baby on the way!!! Wish you both a world full of happiness, love and luck!! Coming soon!”

Reacting to the same, her Kundali Bhagya co-star, Dheeraj wrote, “Thank You darling... hugs and kisses.”