Hard work defined Kajal Chauhan’s journey

Star Bharat is prepared to captivate its audience with an exciting new show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which will air on January 23.
Kajal Chauhan will be playing the lead role of Gaura in the serial. It’s her first show as a lead actor although she has been a part of many serials.
About the show, she said, “The story has a unique plot with ample number of humorous elements.”
She added, “When I travelled to Mumbai in order to pursue my career in acting, I didn’t experience much struggle to get by because I never ran into any issues with accommodation, food, or anything else. I put in a lot of effort and gave auditions. In order to fulfill my dream, I kept
giving auditions and kept working hard to get the best.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...