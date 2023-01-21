Hard work defined Kajal Chauhan’s journey

Star Bharat is prepared to captivate its audience with an exciting new show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which will air on January 23.

Kajal Chauhan will be playing the lead role of Gaura in the serial. It’s her first show as a lead actor although she has been a part of many serials.

About the show, she said, “The story has a unique plot with ample number of humorous elements.”

She added, “When I travelled to Mumbai in order to pursue my career in acting, I didn’t experience much struggle to get by because I never ran into any issues with accommodation, food, or anything else. I put in a lot of effort and gave auditions. In order to fulfill my dream, I kept

giving auditions and kept working hard to get the best.”