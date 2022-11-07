Harpal Singh Sokhi gets candid about ‘Channa Mereya’

Chef and actor Harpal Singh Sokhi is part of the show Channa Mereya, and fans are loving his performance in the show. “It has been a great journey for me in Channa Mereya ever since it began. The plot in the earlier days was about the mool mantra of running a successful dhaba, which I teach my daughter Ginni, who now is the key player in the show,” shares Harpal.

He adds, “I was never actually out of the show, when the script demanded, I was there. I am enjoying every bit of my role and what is most important is now fans have started responding to my character, Khushwant Singh Grewal. They are loving me as Ginni’s father. People are loving the father-daughter bond on the show. The whole plot is revolving around the Recipe Diary and Khushwant Singh Grewal right now.” Harpal is thankful to the entire team that they accommodate things according to his busy schedule as a chef.