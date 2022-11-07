Harpal Singh Sokhi gets candid about ‘Channa Mereya’

Chef and actor Harpal Singh Sokhi is part of the show Channa Mereya, and fans are loving his performance in the show. “It has been a great journey for me in Channa Mereya ever since it began. The plot in the earlier days was about the mool mantra of running a successful dhaba, which I teach my daughter Ginni, who now is the key player in the show,” shares Harpal.
He adds, “I was never actually out of the show, when the script demanded, I was there. I am enjoying every bit of my role and what is most important is now fans have started responding to my character, Khushwant Singh Grewal. They are loving me as Ginni’s father. People are loving the father-daughter bond on the show. The whole plot is revolving around the Recipe Diary and Khushwant Singh Grewal right now.” Harpal is thankful to the entire team that they accommodate things according to his busy schedule as a chef.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...