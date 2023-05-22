 Harrison Ford gives a classic reply to 'still very hot' comment at Cannes : The Tribune India

Harrison Ford gives a classic reply to 'still very hot' comment at Cannes

Harrison Ford poses for photographers with his honorary Palme dOr



ANI

Hollywood star Harrison Ford proved why he is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood following his brilliant response to comments that he is “still very hot” at the age of 80.

The actor was clearly taken aback when a member of the media complimented his looks and physique during his latest film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where he returns as the main character for the fifth time.

The stars of the fifth installment of the movie franchise were all in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, where Harrison was given a five-minute standing ovation following the world premiere. He also received the Palme d’Or - the highest ranked award of the ceremony - as he made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife Calista Flockhart on the French Riviera. Co-stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were sitting alongside Harrison during a press conference when the journalist fired her shot at the veteran actor.

The cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon

She said, “Look, I still think you are very hot,” before the room of the reporters and the stars themselves burst into laughter, with Harrison blinking twice as he digested the compliment. “And, we were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene. I mean you have still got it. How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?” Harrison responded in his true comedic style, “Let me tell ya, yeah I can ride a horse. If they let me! Look, I have been... erm... I’ve been blessed with this body,” to which a chorus of laughter echoed around the room once again.

Julianne Moore

Going for the kill

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon recently premiered to the biggest standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival so far.

The three hour and 26 minute drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, which tells the story of a dark, largely unexplored chapter of American history, is connected with theatre-goers in the French Riviera.

Even after sitting through a movie that was longer than Titanic, the crowd was so enraptured that they sprang to their feet and applauded for nine minutes. Cannes clearly loves Leo and Scorsese, who returned to the festival for the first time since 1985’s After Hours.

Natalie Portman Photos: Reuters & PTI

Staggering response

Director Todd Haynes brought a delicious psychodrama to the Cannes Film Festival with the world premiere of his

May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Captivating the Cannes crowd, the film earned a 6-minute standing ovation at the festival’s Grand Palais.

‘Wo aa gaya’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently in France for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious Cannes film festival 2023. On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen posing with director Vikramaditya Motwane on the red carpet.

“Wo aa gya!!! WO AA GAYA Mer film ke liye WO AA GAYA,” he captioned the picture, followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Who's this girl?

Shannon Kumar Sanu

Shannon Kumar Sanu has attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Shannon says, "It feels incredible, but honestly, I was super nervous to walk on the Cannes red carpet. I am so happy to be invited to the legendary Harrison Ford's movie premiere. It feels surreal that I was posing at the same time as Mr Ford was on the carpet! You know those moments you cannot put into words but are extremely special for you? This was one of them." Shannon was invited for this movie screening, which is all set to release on June 30th across cinemas.—IANS &

Tribune Shorts


