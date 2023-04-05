Harry Potter TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

The long-rumoured but much talked about Harry Potter TV series is on track and author JK Rowling is in talks to produce.

Warner Bros. is in talks with Rowling to join the project as a producer.

Once she comes on board, the project, which is in early stages, is expected to look for a writer. Reportedly, the general idea for each season of the potential TV series is to focus on one book in the Harry Potter book series, which consists of seven novels.

The series would be produced by Warner Bros Television. —IANS