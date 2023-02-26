Harry Styles in a Swarovski-studded jumpsuit, Billy Porter in a velvet gown—celebs are redefining the red carpet look

Mona

THE red carpet is no longer a woman’s exclusive arena...men are now discarding their monochrome tuxedos and opting for attires that add hue and flare to it.

Harry Styles

After a lull that stretched for two years, 2023 began on an eclectic note. Some donning gowns in solid colours and others going for shimmer and shine, here are seven looks that re-defined the red carpet looks!

Lil Nas X

1 Nobody styles a red carpet look better than Harry Styles! At the Grammys, not only he bagged Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album aweards for Harry’s House, he also set the red carpet on fire in a unique French fashion label EgonLab’s custom-made piece with 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colours. The jumpsuit was hand crafted and it took over 150 hours to complete.

Sam Smith

2 When SS Rajamouli walked the red carpet at Golden Globe 2023 with his RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, his red and black ensemble stood out. He paired a black silk kurta with red dhoti pants, enhancing the look with a stylish red stole with tassels at the end. He looked dapper.

3 Trust pop-rap star Lil Nas X to make a style statement whenever he hits the red carpet. For the happening 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala, Lil Nas X chose an Italian luxury fashion house Moschino’s purplish pink classic suit. He went bare at the top flaunting his toned abs. He used the limelight to flaunt his debut album Montero on a golden necklace. In fact, Montero is also Lil Nas X’s given name.

Barry Keoghan

4 Billy Porter’s fuchsia velvet tuxedo overlay gown from the Project Runway designer Christian Siriano complemented with a white button-down shirt and matching fuchsia bow tie on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet was quite talked about.

5 Not all risks pay on the red carpet. British singer Sam Smith’s custom-made all-black inflatable latex outfit with ballooning shoulders and trousers, styled with matching high-heel boots, grabbed eyeballs at Brit Awards this year. Designer Harri aka Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai created the look in just four days. He shared, “I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in.”

SS Rajamouli

Born a small village in southern Kerala, Harri first came to limelight for his inflatable latex trousers that he created for his collection at London College of Fashion.

Andrew Garfield

6 Spider-Man Andrew Garfield attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards dressed in a statement-making Italian luxury fashion house Zegna’s dusty orange pantsuit. He styled it with a black shirt and matching knot tie.

7 The Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan turned heads in a customised Louis Vuitton double-breasted powder blue Louis Vuitton blazer with flap pockets, paired with a matching neckerchief, men’s shirt and tailored pants at the Golden Globe red carpet.