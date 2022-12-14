Harsh Rajput on his show 'Pishachini' going off air

TV show Pishachini will go off-air on December 23. The supernatural drama, which featured Nyrra M Banerji, Jiya Shankar, alongside Harsh Rajput, in lead roles, began on August 8 this year. While the show is about to bid adieu to its television viewers after five months, it will continue to air on the channel’s OTT platform — Voot. Since its inception, Harsh is playing the role of Rakshit ‘Rocky’, opposite Jiya Shankar and Nyra Banerjee. The story of Pishachini is set in Bareilly.

Harsh says, “It is not confirmed, but yes the show was always supposed to be a finite one, that is 100 episodes which will finish on December 23. It has done quite well in its few months’ run. I think the charm of a good show is knowing where to call it quits and not merely drag the story. That’s how it will always be remembered as a great show.”

The actor has also confirmed that there will be an interesting turn of events in the upcoming track of the show.