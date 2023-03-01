Harshil Shah on being a part of Taj: Divided by Blood

Harshil Shah is an eminent name in the advertising industry and the New York theatre circuit. Now, the versatile actor will be seen in Zee5 and Contiloe Pictures’ Taj: Divided by Blood.

The show also stars veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab, Aashim Gulati, Subodh Bhave, debutant Shubham Kumar Mehra, Rahul Bose and Dharmendra. Harshil shall be seen playing Rahul Bose’s on-screen son, Afrasiyab.

Harshil says, “When I went to New York, I had a bucket list of 10 things that I wanted to do in my career and one of those was to share screen space with Naseer sir. Honestly, I thank my stars for having done that so early in my career. Naseer sir is an institution in himself. Taj: Divided by Blood happened by chance and I am glad it did. It was also a creatively enriching experience to work with Rahul Bose. When Rahul sir is around, you just know that you are going to be taken care of.”