Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh is winning hearts at MasterChef India

MasterChef India has delighted the audiences as the Top 11 home cooks are dishing up weekly recipes. The judges, chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar, continue to evaluate the dishes according to the criteria of TIP — Taste, Innovation and Presentation. This week, they will face another ‘Team Challenge’, but this time they will be responsible for both — the preparation and the sale of the dish.

Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh is part of the Blue team, and, in a move that is both smart and sweet, Gurkirat devises a wonderful plan that any customer who comes to their food truck will get a warm hug from the home cook! About his efforts, Chef Vikas said, “It was a brilliant marketing technique, and I loved the fact that Gurkirat came up with it. His heart is in the right place and what’s most important is that one needs to feel joy when eating food. Gurkirat gave all the right amount of serotonin to this meal I think.”