Has Amber Heard ‘deleted her Twitter account’?

Actress Amber Heard appears to have deleted her Twitter account, just days after her former beau Elon Musk’s controversial takeover. He finally closed his $44billion takeover of the social media platform last week, and promptly set about announcing a string of changes.
In the wake of the move, a string of famous faces announced their plans to leave the platform. Heard, who previously posted under the handle @realamberheard, is no longer visible on the microblogging site, sparking speculation that she has followed suit. Instead, a message on her former page reads: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another”. The reason has not been made clear yet.
Amber, who has taken a step back from the spotlight after losing her highly publicised court battle against Johnny Depp, has not spoken about it. Her Instagram account is still visible, but has not been updated since June 1. — IANS
