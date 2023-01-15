Has Kanye West married designer Bianca Censori?

Just two months after rapper Kanye West’s divorce got finalised with Kim Kardashian, reports now suggest that he has married Bianca Censori. Bianca has worked as an architectural designer of Yeezy—rapper’s popular label. Reportedly, the couple got married at a private ceremony.

However, this new Hollywood couple has not yet applied for a marriage certificate to make it legal. A few days back, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were also seen having lunch together.

The rapper had released a new song, titled Censori Overload, last month. — TMS

Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Bianca!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn’t approve of her former husband and rapper Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori. It has been an open secret that Kim has long hated Bianca for no obvious reasons. A source revealed, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.” She didn’t like Bianca, who reportedly worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for several years. Kim allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Kanye. Kim also appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes. Amid reports that her ex-husband has remarried, the 42-year-old star, who has four kids with the rapper, shared a message on Instagram. “I’m in my quiet girl era. I don’t have much to say.” The now-deleted post continued: “Just much to do.” In another post, she added: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.” A third post read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.” IANS