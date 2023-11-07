Hasty retreat

Manasvi Mamgai’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has concluded. Her departure marked the second exit in the season of favouritism.

She entered the show as a wild card contestant and had the advantage of having assessed the game of her competitors. She stepped inside the master’s mohalla and took it by storm with her glamourous presence. She instantly bonded with Anurag Dobhal as both belong to Uttarakhand, but soon enough, the UK07 rider nominated Manasvi and their friendship suffered. Manasvi’s short stint and hasty exit from the house was a shocker for all the contestants, who thought that she wouldn’t be evicted because she arrived in the house just a few days ago.

Talking about her eviction, Manasvi said, “I’m disheartened to be exiting Bigg Boss before the audience got to know my personality. Despite my brief stint, I’m thankful for the incredible experience. Being part of this legendary show is a milestone in my life.”