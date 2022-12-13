Kashmir to Mumbai, how do you look at your acting journey so far?

It has been a challenging journey because coming from Kashmir to become an actor here was a difficult path to choose. I gave numerous auditions and bagged many roles. I have been learning dance, action stunts, gymnastics and theatre. So, I have come a long way and there is more to go.

Tell us something about your web series L Lag Gaye…

It’s a comedy drama about a marriage happening in lockdown, which creates chaos in the family.

What is your role in L Lag Gaye?

I’m playing the parallel lead. In fact, out of the three songs, one is filmed on me. I play a pivotal part in the story.

How was your working experience with Sahil Anand and others?

Sahil and Vedika were very supportive. All co-actors share a great camaraderie.

You have done so many shows. Which one has been your favourite role and why?

I feel I haven’t got my dream role yet. I’m waiting for a challenging role, which could be my favourite or best one. I’m still working hard at it.

Do you wish to be a part of a reality show?

Yes, of course, I’m looking for an opportunity. I watch reality shows and am quite fond of them. If I get a chance, I would surely give my best.

What is your fitness regime?

I’m a fitness freak and take care of my diet and work-out routine. I just want to be fit.

What is your New Year resolution?

My New Year resolution is to work harder than before. My goal is to be focused and become the best version of myself. I want to learn from my mistakes this year.