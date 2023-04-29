Having fun!

Get ready to laugh out loud as Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show is back with another exciting episode that promises to tickle your funny bone. This weekend, Kapil Sharma and his atrangi family will welcome the ensemble cast of the film, Haasil, that includes Jimmy Shergill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Brijendra Kalra and Varun Badola as the film completes 20 glorious years in 2023. The episode will also feature the star cast of Sony LIV’s recently launched political thriller, Garmi featuring Vyom Yadav, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit