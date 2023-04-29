Having fun!

Get ready to laugh out loud as Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show is back with another exciting episode that promises to tickle your funny bone. This weekend, Kapil Sharma and his atrangi family will welcome the ensemble cast of the film, Haasil, that includes Jimmy Shergill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Brijendra Kalra and Varun Badola as the film completes 20 glorious years in 2023. The episode will also feature the star cast of Sony LIV’s recently launched political thriller, Garmi featuring Vyom Yadav, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.