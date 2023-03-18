Having suffered a kidney infection, Shivangi Joshi shares health update

Shivangi Joshi is a household name because of the character she played on screen, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was recently hospitalised due to a kidney infection. The actress was last seen in Jab We Matched, an Amazon miniTV series released in February 2023. In her latest Instagram post, Shivangi shared a picture from the hospital, leaving her fans worried.

She wrote in the caption, “Hi everyone, it’s been a rough couple of days. I have had a kidney infection, but I want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, hospital staff, and the grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you to take care of your body, mind, and soul, and, most importantly, stay hydrated. Love you all, and I will be back in action very soon.” Many celebs posted in the comments’ section, including Aditi Bhatia, Shrenu Parikh, Mohit Malik, Shweta Tiwari, and Reem Sameer Shaikh.