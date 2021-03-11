Having the time of her life

Leh seems to be the most preferred holiday destination. Riding high on the success of her latest release, Thar, actress Mukti Mohan jetted off to Leh for a vacation recently with her girl gang.

Right from visiting monasteries and exploring popular delicacies to having fun and perfect posing, Mukti seems to have had a whale of a time in Leh.

The actress shared glimpses of her vacation on social media with the caption, “Those who don’t. I’d just say JAAAO!! See the world with your loved ones! Fill your senses with wonder and share quality time with each other till you can. I had the time of my life with my friends.”