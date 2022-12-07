He believes in love marriage

What prompted you to take up Datebaazi?

The concept of the show prompted me to take it up. How parents select dating prospects for their children is the highlight of this show.

What is the USP of the show?

The meeting point of two different thought processes belonging to two different generations on dating.

While interacting with the guests in the show, what has been your take away?

It has been super fun. All parents who have come in till date are adorable and so innocent, because the way they think and process things is still old school when compared to the Gen Z.

When was your first date and how was the experience?

I have honestly never gone on a formal date. Though my idea of a date would be sitting at home, watching a movie, cooking a meal together and just spending time with each other.

Today’s teens and young adults have a different concept about dating. What’s your take?

Teenagers today definitely have a very different idea of dating. Because of all the options available today, they lack depth in relationships. They give up on a relationship if things don’t work out, instead of work on it.

Do you believe in arranged marriage or love marriage?

I absolutely believe in love marriage. I feel that love is what our world is made up of. It’s what all of us are made up of and that is what I truly believe in.

What are the must-have qualities of a good anchor?

Just be yourself and build a strong connect with all those who are with you on stage or screen. Also, the most important aspect here is to go all out and have fun with what you are do.

TV made you a star but we don’t see you in fictional shows anymore. Why?

It’s a conscious decision because I don’t find anything attractive enough to give my commitment for many years. The story needs to be amazing for me to invest my time in it.

When you look back at your career what are rewards and regrets?

I don’t have any regrets and I hope and pray that I never ever do. Speaking about rewards, it’s the love from people that I have received till date. They know me for my work and they love me for what I do and that is the biggest reward for me.

What is your advice to the newcomers in the industry?

Never give up on your dreams, never think that you are less than anyone and never think that you cannot make it. Faith is all that you have to latch on to.

How do you unwind yourself?

Playing music.