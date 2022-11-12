Keanu Reeves returns as the deadly hitman in John Wick Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves will be returning as the deadly assassin in the fourth installment of John Wick. Once again Keanu Reeves is ready to kill donning his iconic assassin’s suit. The film’s trailer was released on Friday. The trailer shows John Wick in a duel to death with Donnie Yen. In the trailer we see John and Donnie Yen’s sitting in a church, when the latter says, “You are going to die.”
Apart from Keanu, the movie also features Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, is also directing its much-anticipated sequel. It is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers.
It will be releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023.
