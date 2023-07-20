He is back: Himesh Reshammiya joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as judge

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz.

After the success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is back to give aspiring singers an opportunity to present their voices and build a career in the world of music. Zee TV has roped in popular singer, music director, songwriter, and producer Himesh Reshammiya as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023.

Himesh says, “It feels great to be back on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa... I have judged multiple seasons in the past, and I keep coming back for more as the show holds a special place in my heart. The show has provided several talented singers a platform to establish their own identity in the world of music”. He adds, “This season presents an incredible opportunity for the show’s exceptionally talented contestants, as every ‘singer of the week’ will have the golden chance to release their very own original song in collaboration with Zee Music Company. This remarkable initiative by the channel is truly commendable. I can’t wait to witness the extraordinary journey of the top talents of India as they battle it out to win the hearts of viewers across the country.”