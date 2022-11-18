Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen in web series Dharavi Bank, along with Suniel Shetty, says each time he plays a cop he has something new to offer

Sheetal

Vivek Oberoi has played the role of a cop many times in the recent past. After Malayalam film Kaduva, where he played a policeman too, the actor does it again in the web series Dharavi Bank on MX Player. Interestingly, in his debut film Company, he had played a gangster named Chandu Nagre. For Vivek, it’s not about playing a positive or negative character, rather the ‘role is either interesting or boring’.

“I work less and do not plan what’s going to be my next step. It all depends on the role and whether it interests me or not. As for cop roles, each time I make sure there is something different to say and a brand new story to narrate,”says Vivek. He will be seen as Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Jayant Gavaskar in the latest series. He will also star in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop universe film titled Indian Police Force. In 2019, Vivek starred in Kannada film Rustum, as DCP Bharath Raj.

Available on MX Player from November 19, Dharavi Bank has been directed by SamitKakkad. It will also mark Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s digital debut. Apart from Vivek and Shetty, the cast includes Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Pavitra Sarkar among others.

Weighty affair

Vivek has gained 10 kilos to look the part in Dharavi; he plays an IPS officer who is bulky yet agile. Speaking on transformation, it took him four months to do the same, “To become JCP Jayant, I ate everything that I usually avoid to stay in the best of shape and health in real life. Obviously, it takes longer to get out of a character when you physically transformed for it. But, I think from now on, I will concentrate on staying healthy and doing what my natural body and age can take up for a role. A small amount of change is always welcome, but nothing very big.”

The actor was quite candid in sharing that even his doctor has advised him not to go for sudden gain or loss of weight, asit impacts the health. “It’s really different to gain a few kilos during the festive season, like Diwali, than to be living in a body of character for nine months,” says Vivek.

Vivek shares how he loves his mom’s cooking. Hailing from South India, she makes Bisi Bele Bath, which Vivek cannot stop eating each time the cousins and family gets together. A doting husband, Vivek also takes out time to binge-watch The Crown’s latest season with his wife. “While being the patriot that I am, I would never watch British sarkar in a different way but then it’s also interesting to have knowledge of how the state of affairs was in that part of the world,” he explains.

Having starred in many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films, it is no surprise that Vivek Oberoi last watched Kantara in a theatre.

And the actor prefers the original version with subtitles over the dubbed one…What else can you expect from a Squid Game fan, who is already accustomed to subtitles!

