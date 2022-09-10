Amit Sadh opens up the second season of Duranga

ZEE5 recently dropped the Indian adaptation of the popular Korean drama Flower of Evil named Duranga - Two Shades of a Lie. Punctuated by power-packed performances of Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, the series caught eyeballs from the K-Drama enthusiasts across the globe and was even successful in fulfilling the expectations of many. Having received rave reviews and love from critics and audiences alike. The series also left fans waiting for Season 2.

Talking about his character in Duranga, Amit Sadh said, “For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. We haven’t started working on Season 2 yet, but it definitely is in the pipeline. I am thrilled to join this bunch of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season. I also feel very blessed and humbled by the fact that every time I am a part of something, my fans and friends support me whole-heartedly. I’m glad that Duranga has done so well.”