‘He is my God’: Karan Johar pays tribute to father Yash Johar on India’s Got Talent grand finale episode

IANS

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be joining the judges’ panel on the grand finale of India’s Got Talent season 10, reminisced about his 25 years of showbiz journey and paid tribute to his late father Yash Johar.

This weekend, the talent-based reality show will end on a high with an epic grand finale titled Hunar Ka Vishwa Cup. Bringing alive a visual spectacle like never before, the top six finalists — Abujmarh Mallakhamb Academy, Mahila Band, Golden Girls, Zero Degree, Raaga Fusion, and The ART — will be putting their best foot forward one last time on this stage to win the coveted trophy.

Adding a twist to the grand finale will be Karan Johar, who will be joining the judges’ panel along with Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. The top six finalists will celebrate KJo, who has entertained everybody with his cinema, consisting of magical moments and loveable characters for the last 25 years.

Touched by their heartfelt tribute, an emotional KJo said, “I don’t know how I’ve spent 25 years. I always feel that when my father entered the industry, he received so much love and respect and he made many films. But the success I thought he should have received at that time, he didn’t get.”

The director-producer continued, “When my first film was released, for the first time, I felt like the entire industry had come together and prayed that this film should work for the sake of my father. Even today, it’s been 19 years since he left us, but I feel whatever has happened to me, whatever I’ve found, whatever I’ve achieved, it’s all because of his goodwill and his blessings. I always say, when you lose a parent, you gain a God. I feel that he is my God.”

