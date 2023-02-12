Javed Akhtar talks about his relationship with Salim Khan

The hit screenwriter duo Salim-Javed, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s relationship cannot be defined in words. The two parted ways in the 1980s. Together they wrote films like Sholay, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Dostana among others.
Talking to Salim’s son Arbaaz Khan on his chat show featuring the legends of Indian cinema, Javed shared, “I can only respect him. I cannot sympathise with him. He’s too big for me. Arre inka nahi ho raha… yeh toh main soch bhi nahi sakta (It’s not happening for him… I can’t even think like that). For me, he’ll always remain a big man.”
Javed also credited Salim for teaching him the art of writing screenplays and added, “Whatever little about screenplay I know, I have learnt from him. Language aati hai mujhe, language main bahut achi janta hun, dialogues main likh sakta hun kaise bhi. Usme mera jo confidence hai, mera jo arrogance hai, voh totally justified hai. Mujhe screenplay nahi aata tha. (I know language, I am good at it. I can write dialogues. My confidence in that, my arrogance with dialogues, is justified. But I did not know screenplay.)” He added, “That way he is my guru.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...