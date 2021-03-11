Munawar Faruqui is the second finalist of Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show Lock Upp is heading toward its finale, and the contestants are fighting it out among themselves to make it to the top.

Last week Shivam Sharma became the first contestant to win a ticket to the finale and now, Munawar Faruqui is the second contestant to reach the finale.

Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi were given a task to find a tunnel that would lead them to a secret room. All four entered the tunnel, but Payal was the last, and only three were allowed further.