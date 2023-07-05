Tribune News Service

Celebrated Indian classical singer Pandit Yashpaul breathed his last on Guru Purnima, July 3, 2023, leaving his students and admirers sad. Born on March 22, 1937, Pt Yashpaul belonged to the Agra Gharana; he received training from Vilayat Hussain Khan and Yunus Hussain Khan. An able teacher, he also composed many bandishes under his pen name ‘Sagun Piya’. He is a founder member of music department at the Panjab University. Pt Yashpaul was a recipient of National Sangeet Natak Academy Award and Punjab State Award, among others.

Prof Harvinder Kaur, who had been a disciple of Pt Yashpaul since 1987, mourns the death of his guru. “He was a great kalakaar. To even to grasp the depth of his knowledge, one had to be well-versed with classical music. He was trained by none other than Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan. Though he belonged to the Agra Gharana, there was a pronounced Punjabi trait in his gayaki, as he was quite influenced by Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. I have shared the stage with him a number of times and each time I have seen the audience getting mesmerized.”

Neelam Paul, chairperson of Music Department at the Panjab University, recalls her early days in the varsity, when she joined as an assistant professor. “My guru, Ustad Aqeel Ahmed, told me that Pandit Yashpaul was also a disciple of the Agra Gharana and I could continue training under him, and I duly did. I learnt a lot under him.”

Kashish Mittal finds it difficult to put the loss in words. He shares that he feels fortunate to have had the blessings and teachings of Pt Yashpaul for close to 20 years. “He was a true stalwart of the Agra Gharana. He has taught generations in his 65 years of teaching experience,” says Mittal, who gave up civil services after a decade to focus on his classical music career.