‘He would have LOL’: Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman’s claim of pay cut in Qurbani

ANI

Fardeen Khan responded to Zeenat Aman’s claims about his father Feroz Khan cutting her pay on the Qurbani sets saying, “he’d have laughed out loud.” Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently shared a post on Instagram about how late director Feroz Khan cut her pay on the Qurbani sets.

In response to that, Feroz’s son, Fardeen Khan, took to Instagram stories and wrote, “@thezeenataman aunty, if it’s any consolation, family wasn’t spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25 percent (smiling emoji). Khan saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud.”

Zeenat also reshared his story with a purple heart emoji. Qurbani was released in 1980. It was directed by Feroz Khan, who also acted in the film alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and others.

Zeenat will be next seen in Bun Tikki. Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

