Healing touch: Selena Gomez feels therapy could change the world

IANS

Singer-actress Selena Gomez hopes to ‘give back’ to the world after starting her therapy journey. The 31-year-old superstar had been battling mental health issues for years and fell into a dark place. Since starting therapy, however, she has begun to heal.

Gomez opened up about her battle with depression and informed, “I think what has truly helped me is learning about it. I started learning about Dialectical Behavioural Therapy. And I started to really understand, or at least try to understand, why I was feeling these emotions.”

“Later, finding out I have a diagnosis of bipolar wasn’t scary for me. It felt like I understood what was happening and then I could try to find the right people to help me and guide me through it. So I feel very fortunate, which is why I think it’s so important for me to give back,” added Selena.

Gomez also champions the benefits of therapy to her friends, many of whom have tried it. Selena started seeing a therapist after an episode of psychosis in 2018. She is now a major advocate of mental health awareness, particularly in young people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 700,000 people tragically take their own lives after struggling with mental health issues every year.

Selena added, “If people don’t understand how important this issue is to our generation and don’t know the statistics, I would encourage them to look into that. Because I feel like this is something we can truly change. And by affecting people and really giving helping tools and skills… I mean, it sounds so stupid, but we could change the world. If anything, I just want to make people feel great, feel seen, heard and loved.”