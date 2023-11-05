Hear him out: Bhuvan Bam on how Tittu Mama was the apt choice to voice on Takeshi’s Castle

Takeshi’s Castle will have a voice-over by actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam’s alter ego — Tittu Mama.

About the writing and dubbing process, Bhuvan shared, “When I started working on the script, I thought that this was one crazy show. That’s when Tittu Mama came into the picture and as he is one of the most relatable characters. He automatically became a very apt choice.”

He added, “But my biggest concern for this was how would I introduce Tittu Mama to the audience, who don’t know him and have never seen my content? So my introduction to him and the way he talks was something I looked into, and came up with the script accordingly.” The show is available to stream on Prime Video.