Director Imtiaz Ali prefers shooting at new locales

Director Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his movies like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Cocktail, Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal, has said he always prefers shooting at newer locales.
“After an initial recce by the team, I always personally do a location recce. Many a time, even during the recce we miss out on some parts of the location, which get covered when we eventually go to shoot,” he commented.
“Locations are the heart of storytelling. I rely on them to create an evocative narrative that could captivate the viewer. These backdrops hold the power to convey emotion, history, and atmosphere, contributing to the depth of the story,” he said.
