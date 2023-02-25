Akashdeep Sabir's confidence isn't fazed by his weight

Akashdeep Sabir believes that while body building might be a priority for younger actors, staying fit works quite well for him. The actor says it all depends on the kind of roles you are being offered. “It doesn’t matter because after you are 50, it’s a rare chance that we will be offered the role of a hero. For the characters we play, a belly is not all that bad. Health wise, one can always stay fit so I would not propagate a belly, but it certainly doesn’t dent my confidence,” he explains.
