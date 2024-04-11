‘Heeramandi’ trailer showcases a saga of love, freedom, betrayal and power

At a grand event in New Delhi, makers of the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Tuesday dropped the trailer in the presence of the entire cast. The trailer showcased a saga of love, freedom, betrayal and power.

The three minute video transported the viewers to the 1940s and the lives of the courtesans, filled with love, betrayal, power and the fight for independence.

The trailer launch started with each cast member, including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Sehgal, giving an intriguing introduction to their characters in the form of poetry. The trailer is packed with clashes and fights for India’s freedom. Making a debut into the world of the web, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali series will be released on Netflix on May 1. — IANS

Heeramandi