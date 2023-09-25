Heidi Klum has let go of her obsession with looks

Supermodel Heidi Klum has become more laid-back about her appearance in recent years. The 50-year-old star was often worried about her appearance at the height of her modelling career, but Heidi has adopted a different attitude since she met her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
She has also become more relaxed about her own figure since they first met. She shared: “When he met me, he said, ‘You can always also eat a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today.”
“When you’re a model ... I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed.”
