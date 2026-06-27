Helly Shah has just dropped a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Gullak Season 5 on Instagram, and they are precisely as heartwarming as you would hope from a show that has spent five seasons making Indian families feel gloriously, messily seen.

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The images are candid and unguarded in the best way. One standout frame catches Helly mid-scene, sharing a quiet, smile-filled moment with a co-star- dressed simply in blue, hair tied back, no drama, no artifice. Just the kind of lived-in ease that has always made Gullak feel less like a television show and more like an uninvited but deeply welcome guest in your living room.

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Her caption matched the energy perfectly: "Weekend is here. And so is GULLAK S5 on @sonylivindia💫 Jaoo jaake dekho if you haven't already 😌🫶🏻

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Casual, warm, and somehow more convincing than a full promotional campaign.

Fans clearly agreed. The comments section filled up fast- appreciation for the BTS glimpse, praise for her performance, and general excitement about a season that has already been drawing love for its signature blend of humour, heart, and those quietly devastating family moments that hit differently at 11 pm.

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For Helly, who has built her career on big, emotionally charged roles, Gullak represents a different register entirely- quieter, more grounded, and clearly one that audiences have embraced wholeheartedly. The BTS post only adds to that warmth, offering a window into the easy camaraderie between the cast that, frankly, shows on screen.

Gullak has always known that the smallest, most ordinary moments carry the most weight. Five seasons in, nothing has changed- and if Helly's sunny set photos are any indication, Season 5 is in very good hands.

Gullak Season 5 is now streaming on Sony LIV.