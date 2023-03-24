Siddhanth Kapoor joins 'The Player Hunt S3' for a Mumbai city round

Popular TV reality show The Player Hunt has announced its third season. Siddhanth shares, “I am thrilled to be a part of The Player Hunt S3 and join the team for the Mumbai city round. As someone who has spent a lot of time playing poker, I am excited to share my knowledge and experience with the contestants, and help them improve their game.”

Siddhanth Kapoor is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the show. He has a clear vision of what it takes to succeed in the game. His feedback may come across as harsh to some contestants, but it will always be with the intention of helping.