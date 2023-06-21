Helping hand

Bollywood singer-songwriter Papon participated in the Seventh edition of ‘Walk for a Smile’, organised by Smile Asia in Cambodia. Papon is also a brand ambassador for Smile Asia, which is a global alliance of charities working together to provide comprehensive care and support to children born with facial deformities. Through medical missions, care centres and events, they raised awareness and funds, enabling access to life-changing surgeries for those in need.
The walk was organised in conjunction with a medical mission in Siem Reap. A team, comprising 55 volunteers from nine countries—Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and the United States—participated in it.
