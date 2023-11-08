Helping hand

IANS

Singer-actress Selena Gomez through her beauty brand has pledged to help Palestinian civilians amid the violence taking place in Gaza. On November 6, Selena’s beauty brand released a lengthy statement addressing the conflict in the Middle East.

Showing support for Palestinian civilians, the company officials stated, “We are devastated by the reports coming from the Middle East. Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and millions of civilians have been left without access to basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.”

The statement was issued days after Gomez responded to the backlash over her neutral stance. “I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram account. I’m done,” the 31-year-old wrote on November 2. She then doubled down on her neutral stance amid the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

#Gaza