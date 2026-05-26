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Home / Lifestyle / Hema Malini feels Dharmendra’s presence at Padma Honour

Hema Malini feels Dharmendra’s presence at Padma Honour

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ANI
Updated At : 07:29 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Hema Malini receives the Padma Vibhushan conferred on veteran actor Dharmendra posthumously, during a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
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In an emotional and heartfelt note, actor-BJP MP Hema Malini opened up about the overwhelming moment of receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra. Sharing her feelings after the prestigious event, Hema Malini said, "Euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him," she wrote.Recalling the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said, "Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me."
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The veteran actor also reflected on the many memories she shared with Dharam ji, both as his co-star and later as his life partner. "Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me," she wrote.

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Describing Dharam ji as a loving husband, affectionate father and grandfather, she said he was admired by everyone who knew him. "He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him," she added.

Expressing gratitude, she said she accepted the award with humility on behalf of the entire family and the actor's millions of fans and well-wishers. "I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers," she said.

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Concluding her emotional note, she thanked the Almighty for blessing her with a "wonderful soul mate" whose memories she would cherish forever. "I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation's second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji," she wrote.

During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original He-Man, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.

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