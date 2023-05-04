Hema Sood says enacting her role in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a fulfilling experience

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a family torn apart by a complex web of misunderstood circumstances, emotional turmoil, and deeply ingrained beliefs.
Hema Sood, who portrays the character of Riya, says, “As an actor, portraying Riya’s emotions in the current track of Dil Diyaan Gallaan has been a fulfilling experience. Riya’s heartbreak over Dilpreet’s decision to save Amrita in the face of danger has added a new dimension to her character’s insecurities. It has been challenging to convey her conflicting emotions of love, betrayal, and pain in each scene. But I am relishing the opportunity to explore these complex emotions and showcase the vulnerabilities of my character on screen.”
