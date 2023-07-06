Hemant Kher joins Pushpa Impossible cast

Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa, a determined single mother portrayed by Karuna Pandey. Pushpa’s constant pursuit of a life of dignity for herself and her children has been a powerful example of grit and determination.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including navigating her relationship with ex-husband Dilip, played by Jayesh More, Pushpa’s optimistic and resourceful approach to life shines through. The plot is set to take an intriguing turn as the story moves to Patan, a place that has immense relevance in Pushpa’s life. Hemant Kher is set to portray the role of Viren Setalvad, a manipulative businessman who holds the reins of the Patola weavers in Patan.

Hemant says, “Getting an opportunity to venture into television with a show like Pushpa Impossible is a blessing. Viren truly lets me explore the depths of a complex and grey character. Playing this character comes with its own challenges, but I’m looking forward to bringing Viren to life with all his sharpness, charm, and cunning. It will be interesting to see how Viren’s entry will usher in new havoc for Pushpa and how she will deal with these headwinds in her journey.”