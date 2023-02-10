Her life in words

Boney Kapoor has announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi, titled Sridevi - The Life of a Legend, in a social media post. Published by Westlands Books, the biography is written by Dhiraj Kumar. Boney shared the news on his social media handle with just one word, ‘Announcement’.

Sridevi

Talking about the biography, Boney says, “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar, who she considered family, is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing the book that befits her extraordinary life.”

The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. She was conferred the Padma Shri, won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards.