Audiences are interested in the final product only, says actress Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta, after being a part of the TV industry, has delivered good performances in films as well. Talking about Pollywood, she says, “It depends on trust. When the studios came here, they wanted an agreement. I could not think of anyone in Punjab who had signed an agreement; thus, we did not have legal people in our teams. Everyone kept on saying that we had to be disciplined and organised.”
She added, “I am somebody who hates structure. Nobody is going to see how many days it takes to finish a film, they are more interested in the final product. My writer would sometimes sit on the sets and tell us how to improve. Comedy doesn’t come with structure; it comes with what is happening around you.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year
Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...