Audiences are interested in the final product only, says actress Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta, after being a part of the TV industry, has delivered good performances in films as well. Talking about Pollywood, she says, “It depends on trust. When the studios came here, they wanted an agreement. I could not think of anyone in Punjab who had signed an agreement; thus, we did not have legal people in our teams. Everyone kept on saying that we had to be disciplined and organised.”

She added, “I am somebody who hates structure. Nobody is going to see how many days it takes to finish a film, they are more interested in the final product. My writer would sometimes sit on the sets and tell us how to improve. Comedy doesn’t come with structure; it comes with what is happening around you.”