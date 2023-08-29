 Here are a few OTT series that are based on real incidents : The Tribune India

Here are a few OTT series that are based on real incidents

Often fiction forms the core of various series on OTT but when the subject matter has its roots in truth, the viewing experience becomes all the more enchanting. Here’s checking out a few among them that made a real mark

Scoop



Mona

THE shocking Burari deaths in the national capital made the subject for web series Aakhri Sach; the Uphaar cinema tragedy got a screen outing through Trial by Fire; opiate crisis formed the core of Painkiller…there has been spate of shows adapted from real life on to the screen. Tragedies, inspiring stories, ugly secrets, scams and more, all join the expanding world of OTT content. Here are some shows, old and new, that have generated quite a buzz.

Hidden secrets

Aakhri Sach

Robbie Grewal-directed Aakhri Sach is a bone-chilling story of 11 deaths in Burari and unravels the twisted ties of fate as well as hidden secrets of a family. There has been a documentary on the subject before, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which was released in 2021. In Aakhri Sach, Tamannaah Bhatia turns a cop who investigates the shocking case. She is joined by Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjeev Chopra and Danish Iqbal as cast members. Aakhri Sach is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Matter of identity

Taali

Ravi Jadhav’s directorial Taali is about the life and the struggle of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen steps into the shoes of Sawant and portrays her relentless fight for identity, survival and equality. If it’s a story of grit and determination, Sen won applause for her portrayal of the lead character. Taali is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Evil nexus

Painkiller

Peter Berg-directed Netflix series Painkiller traced what’s called the ‘most evil family in America’, the Sackler family, and their company Purdue Pharma — the manufacturer of OxyContin. The series, not the first on the issue, manages not only to highlight the extent of damage done by the Opioid Epidemic but also innocent lives it claimed, uncovering the racket and its callous perpetrators.

Biographical work

Scoop

Hansal Mehta yet again proved his prowess in making an OTT series while taking a leaf out of real life. Post the stupendous success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scoop, which is based on Jigna Vora’s biographical work Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, follows the real life story of the former journalist. The series established Karishma Tanna’s mettle as an artiste, and saw commendable performances by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Harman Baweja. It is streaming on Netflix

Tragic note

Trial by Fire

Prashant Nair-directed web series Trial by Fire is based on Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy. The ill-fated show of the film Border on Friday, June 13, 1997, at Uphaar Cinema in Green Park, Delhi, turned into a nightmare as fire broke out. Fifty-nine people were trapped inside and died of asphyxiation, while 103 were seriously injured in the resulting stampede. The dramatic adaptation of the fire tragedy was lauded for the superb act by Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi and Anupam Kher. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Haunting depiction

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Roadrunner is a documentary about revered and renowned chef Anthony Bourdain. It is a haunting depiction of his famous life through footage and interviews with Bourdain’s friends, family and co-workers. A charismatic and hardworking man, his professional rise and weak moments make the crux of this haunting saga. It is streaming on Netflix.

Stamp scandal

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Hansal Mehta takes another scam under his wing — this time the real life story of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was involved in the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal worth of Rs 30,000 crores.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, this SonyLIV series is due to release on September 2, 2023. Gagan Dev Riar steps into the shoes of Abdul Karim Telgi, while Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa join the lead cast.

Depicting the resilience of people during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 masterfully combined real life events and fiction, creating an intense viewing experience. Portrayal of the medical professionals working tirelessly was commendable. Aditya Deshmukh, actor

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is exceptionally authentic. Watching this web series cements one fact — in India, the truth gradually reveals itself to everyone, and by the time it is fully comprehended, the person swearing by the truth undergoes a terrible experience. Navin Prabhakar, actor

Nirbhaya: Delhi Crime is a web series that has left a lasting impact due to its poignant portrayal of the tragic Nirbhaya case. The series skilfully navigates the subject matter with a focus on realism and empathy, making it an emotionally engaging and thought-provoking watch. Shivangi Verma, actor

