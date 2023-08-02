Here are five characters that have recently made a mark on OTT

Some characters possess a unique charm, leaving a lasting impact on viewers’ hearts. Their portrayal often brings the much-needed sense of familiarity and warmth to the story, making the narrative richer and more enjoyable. From heartwarming friendships to unforgettable performances, here are five OTT characters who have lately impressed the audiences.

Unwavering support

Nalin Dalal in Tarla (ZEE 5)

Sharib Hashmi’s portrayal of Nalin Dalal in ZEE5’s movie Tarla did not disappoint the audience. Nalin’s character became an endearing and relatable presence on screen, captivating audiences with its innocence and unwavering support for his better half.

Miserly ways

Jamna Prasad Pandey in Kanjoos Makhichoos (ZEE 5)

Kunal Kemmu’s performance as Jamna Prasad Pandey in Kanjoos Makhichoos stands out, making him an instant favourite with the audience. Portraying a character who is known for his miserly ways in Lucknow strucj a chord with the middle-class audiences immediately. Whether it’s using one incense stick for a full month or eating meals for longer time, his miserly ways provided much-needed comic relief to the viewers.

Authentic act

Nisha Dixit in Bawaal (Amazon Prime Video)

Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Nisha Dixit in Bawaal struck the right chord with people. Her portrayal of an intelligent and independent young woman struggling with difficulties, such as epileptic seizures, added depth and authenticity to the character.

Depth in portrayal

Mahima Basor in Kathal (Netflix)

Sanya Malhotra’s portrayal of police Inspector Mahima Basor in Kathal has won the hearts of the audience due to its relatable and realistic depiction. Mahima’s strong moral compass, dedication to her job, and empathy towards others inspired viewers, while her versatility and depth as an actor added authenticity to the character.

Resilient woman

Anamaya Roy Choudhary in Trial Period (Jio Cinema)

Genelia’s character, Anamaya Roy Choudhary, in Trial Period has become one of the most-loved on OTT. She portrays a strong woman navigating through life as a single parent. Genelia’s natural and relatable performance makes her an endearing character. Her ability to balance vulnerability and strength strikes a chord with the viewers.