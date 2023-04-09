Here are Kashika Kapoor’s tips for a perfectly toned body

Actress Kashika Kapoor made her OTT debut with Voot’s The Vibe Hunter and is now all set for the release of her first film, Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. As her lifestyle revolves around fitness, here are some tips.

No weights rule

When it comes to her workouts, the actress has a strict ‘no weights’ policy. Kashika prefers functional training, which also includes martial arts.

Detox water

Kashika starts her day with detox water; it could be aloe vera or warm water and lemon to kick-start her system.

What to eat

Her usual breakfast consists of eggs with a toast or two. The actress goes straight for a workout and has small snacks throughout the day.

Workout regimen

Kashika works out a minimum of four times a week.

Cheat days

Kashika definitely has cheat days. She believes that if your body is speaking to you and you are craving something, it is because you have kept it out of your system for far too long. Even through her profile, you can see photos where she is seen eating burgers and pizzas.