Here are some great Halloween party ideas for kids

For adult Halloween parties, severed limbs and the living dead can be acceptable. However, small children (and their parents) typically favour age-appropriate entertainment over a terrifying evening. There are several ways to make sure your Halloween party is a rocking affair. Here are a few ideas!
Yard decor
To give your visitors a sense of what to expect even before they enter, start with your front yard. When entertaining children, the idea is to make your home appear warm and inviting, while adding just the proper amount of suspense to keep them on their toes.
Classical tough
It’s common to picture black spiders, orange pumpkins and green-faced witches, while planning a traditional Halloween party. However, you can create a spooky yet enjoyable Halloween atmosphere for your event using classic Halloween images and traditional colours.
Haunted house
Hang skeletons that cuddle up on chairs and couches, and use ceiling-mounted ghost decorations. For younger children, you can add some humour by having the skeletons wear their own ridiculous Halloween outfits or posture in absurd ways.
Monster mash
It’s all about the monsters at a Halloween party with a monster mash theme. Buy cut-outs of your preferred monsters and hang them around your room, such as Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, mummies or werewolves. Even a few friendly spider balloons can be added to encourage kids to dance. Your party will feel energetic, despite the presence of living-dead attendees if the rest of the decorations are in a vibrant green and orange colour scheme.
Mad scientist
Set up beakers and test tubes filled with neon green slime or liquids for a mad scientist-themed party. Jell-O moulds in the shape of brains can also be used to make spooky (and delectable) decorations that your visitors can eat. Consider dressing as a mad scientist with a lab coat, glasses, and outrageous hairstyle to emphasise this idea. Don’t forget to provide a spooky eyeball garland for your guests to wear when they enter the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...