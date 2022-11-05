Here are some TV shows that went off air with making much impact

The Indian television industry is huge and so is its audience. But it doesn’t mean that television shows do not fail. While shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Mithai (Bengali) to franchise like Naagin have been going strong, many TV shows despite a good cast and known production house failed to grab eyeballs. Many shows couldn’t even celebrate their one-year anniversary. Here’s the list—

Firang bahu fails

Anandibaa Aur Emily

The comedy drama, Anandibaa Aur Emily, relied on saas-bahu trope. It had a foreigner bahu, Emily, played by Jazzi Ballerini. Starting Mishkat Varma, and Kanchan Gupta, the show began in July and ended on November 1.

No takers

Swaran Ghar

After power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s successful debut production, Udaariyaan, their second home production Swaran Ghar, with a fresh concept couldn’t find takers. Despite the experienced actors, Sangita Ghosh, Ronit Roy and Hiten Tejwani for a cast, the show is set to wrap on November 11, just one month short of completing a year.

Life span

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana

Due to low TRP ratings, Star Plus’ show, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, went off air on January 1. It began last year in July and starred Hasan Zaidi and Esha Kansara.

Off it goes

Molkki

The gradual drop in TRP ratings led yet another show called Molkki off air. With Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in lead, it lasted for two years and stopped airing in February.

Not so sweet

Mithai

Mithai, a romantic comedy, is based on the successful Bengali TV show by the same name. While the original still airs on Zee Bangla and is available on Zee5, its Hindi adaptation, starring Debattama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj, couldn’t create the same magic and fanfare. It went off air on September 24 after five months.

Weak story

Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Its airing timeline is from June 1 to September 23. Produced by Pia Bajpayee and Shaika Parween, it starred Tanvi Malhara, Kunal Jaisingh and Abhishek Malik. It couldn’t leave an impact on the viewers as it had a weak story.

One too many?

Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Out of many mythological shows on Lord Krishna, this one bid farewell pretty early. The show ends on November 25 after completing just five months.

Didn’t work

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

This show said goodbye to the audience in August, six months after its premiere. It starred Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya.

Good start

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

It started off well but eventually lost its charm. The show had to wrap up in August, while it premiered in January.

Short lived

Sab Satrangi

Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi had an ensemble cast, including Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Hima Singh and Puru Chibber, The show made its exit in mere four months in June.