Here are some TV shows that went off air with making much impact

The Indian television industry is huge and so is its audience. But it doesn’t mean that television shows do not fail. While shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Mithai (Bengali) to franchise like Naagin have been going strong, many TV shows despite a good cast and known production house failed to grab eyeballs. Many shows couldn’t even celebrate their one-year anniversary. Here’s the list—
Firang bahu fails
Anandibaa Aur Emily
The comedy drama, Anandibaa Aur Emily, relied on saas-bahu trope. It had a foreigner bahu, Emily, played by Jazzi Ballerini. Starting Mishkat Varma, and Kanchan Gupta, the show began in July and ended on November 1.
No takers
Swaran Ghar
After power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s successful debut production, Udaariyaan, their second home production Swaran Ghar, with a fresh concept couldn’t find takers. Despite the experienced actors, Sangita Ghosh, Ronit Roy and Hiten Tejwani for a cast, the show is set to wrap on November 11, just one month short of completing a year.
Life span
Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana
Due to low TRP ratings, Star Plus’ show, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, went off air on January 1. It began last year in July and starred Hasan Zaidi and Esha Kansara.
Off it goes
Molkki
The gradual drop in TRP ratings led yet another show called Molkki off air. With Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in lead, it lasted for two years and stopped airing in February.
Not so sweet
Mithai
Mithai, a romantic comedy, is based on the successful Bengali TV show by the same name. While the original still airs on Zee Bangla and is available on Zee5, its Hindi adaptation, starring Debattama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj, couldn’t create the same magic and fanfare. It went off air on September 24 after five months.
Weak story
Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
Its airing timeline is from June 1 to September 23. Produced by Pia Bajpayee and Shaika Parween, it starred Tanvi Malhara, Kunal Jaisingh and Abhishek Malik. It couldn’t leave an impact on the viewers as it had a weak story.
One too many?
Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala
Out of many mythological shows on Lord Krishna, this one bid farewell pretty early. The show ends on November 25 after completing just five months.
Didn’t work
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye
This show said goodbye to the audience in August, six months after its premiere. It starred Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya.
Good start
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
It started off well but eventually lost its charm. The show had to wrap up in August, while it premiered in January.
Short lived
Sab Satrangi
Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi had an ensemble cast, including Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Hima Singh and Puru Chibber, The show made its exit in mere four months in June.
