Here come Indian Jones!

With the help of AI artists, reimagine popular Indian faces as iconic Hollywood characters.
Indian celebrities are stepping into the shoes of the legendary character, Indiana Jones.
From Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor to South Indian superstars like Prabhas, Rajnikant, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu, even cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have received the AI treatment.
The global recognition of Indiana Jones as a character is undeniable, and the fervour for him is no different in India.
With a massive fanbase eagerly awaiting the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny, the excitement is reaching new heights. The film is set to release in India today in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
