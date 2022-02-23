Farhan and Shibani make their first public appearance post marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. On February 21, the newlyweds finally made their first public appearance as husband and wife. They were seen posing for paparazzi outside their residence in Mumbai.
The lovebirds looked stunning as they twinned in shades of gold and blush pink. Farhan donned a Sabyasachi ensemble. He wore a kurta-pyjama set, teamed with a matching printed sleeveless jacket. Shibani wore an Anamika Khanna’s custom-made saree and tied her hair back in a messy bun. On Monday night, the couple threw a wedding bash which was attended by close friends and family members.
