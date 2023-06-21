Here come the Pret Boys

Amazon miniTV recently unveiled the trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy Pret Boys, giving a sneak peek into the chilling world of the series. Releasing on June 21, Pret Boys follows the narrative of a few youngsters running a ghost-busting start-up, who end up experiencing an unending nightmare. It features Shardul Pandit, Anchal Munjal, Ritik Ghansani, and Ahan Nirban, among others.

Talking about the series, Aanchal says, “It was a wonderful experience working with people that were equally involved in making the show with great enthusiasm, and everyone portrayed their role correctly and beautifully. I hope the audience loves watching it as much as we loved working on it.” Shardul says, “This is my first venture on OTT, and I was excited to play a comedy character because I have done very intense roles on television in the past.”